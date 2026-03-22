YMCA Seeking Summer Camp Counselors

The Salina Family YMCA has officially opened hiring for its 2026 Summer Day Camp.

According to the organization, they invite enthusiastic and dedicated individuals to apply for counselor positions that help shape a memorable and meaningful summer for local youth.

The YMCA’s Summer Day Camp, offers 10 weeks of themed programming designed to spark imagination, build confidence, and encourage exploration.

Camp counselors play a vital role in creating a safe, engaging, and supportive environment for children. Counselors lead activities, guide small groups, model core values, and help campers build friendships and lifelong memories.

“Working at the YMCA is more than just a summer job,” the organization notes. “It’s an opportunity to make a lasting impact, develop leadership skills, and be part of a mission-driven team focused on strengthening our community.”

The YMCA encourages applicants from all backgrounds who are passionate about youth development, creativity, and community service.

Applications are now open and can be submitted online at: https://www.salinaymca.org/careers