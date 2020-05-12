Salina, KS

YMCA Planning On Reopening Next Week

Jeremy BohnMay 12, 2020

The Salina Family YMCA plans on reopening in phases in the near future.

In an email sent to members, the Salina Family YMCA says that as long as Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly does not extend her phase 1 order, they plan on opening for Monday, May 18.

Only members of the Salina Family YMCA will be allowed in during phase 1. Those who enter the facility must bring contact info/updated photo, screening/temperature check, as well as a photo ID.

The YMCA also asks visitors to maintain social distancing during visits and the facility will have extra cleaning protocols in place.

The facility will also have modified hours as well. Phase 1 hours include: Monday-Friday 4:30 a.m.-9 p.m., Saturday 8 a.m.-5 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m.-5 p.m. The Lap Pool will be opened during phase 1, its hours are: Monday-Friday 6 a.m.-1 p.m. and 3 p.m.-8 p.m., Saturday 8 a.m.-4 p.m. and Sunday 1 p.m.-4 p.m.

More on phase 1 reopening of the Salina Family YMCA is below:

