Karaoke World Championship Event Saturday in Salina

Someone in Salina this weekend will advance to the state championships of the Karaoke World Championships. The competition will be held Saturday night at Speakeasy Bar and Grill on S Ohio Street.

Saturday night’s winner advances to the state qualifier, which will be held in Salina in July. The top four finishers at that competition will move on to the U.S. Championships in Las Vegas.

The Karaoke World Championships is the world’s largest global amateur singing and music contest. Originating in Finland in 2003, it features solo and duet categories, bringing together thousands of aspiring singers from dozens of countries around the world.

All are invited to watch the event Saturday night in Salina.