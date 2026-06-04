Y Offering Free Grab N Go Meals

A food program in Salina is designed to help support youth and families in the community throughout the summer months. The Salina Family YMCA’s Grab N Go Summer Food Program provides free meals through the weekends.

According to the Y, the program is designed to ensure that children continue to have access to nutritious food even when school is not in session. As a weekly summer program, families can conveniently pick up meals each week.

How It Works:

Each Grab N’ Go bag includes 5 breakfasts and 5 suppers for Saturday through Wednesday.

Meals are picked up weekly on Fridays from 4:00pm–6:00pm (or until we run out).

Families must register kids weekly. This helps you know if you’ll receive food and reduces wait times. If sign in is full, families can go to the pickup site from 5:30-6:00 pm to check if extra bags are available.

Meals are provided in Grab N’ Go style bags for take-home use.

Meals must be picked up by a parent or guardian if not being picked up by the child themselves.

If your child receives meals from another SFSP site (such as summer school, fieldhouse, castle, etc.), they are not eligible to pick up from the YMCA Grab N’ Go for the week.

Pickup Details:

Meal pickup is available every Friday throughout the summer from 4:00–6:00 PM in the parking lot between 1512 Rush Street and 1600 Rush Street. Participants can enter from Republic Street through Sunset Park and follow signage to the designated pickup location.

To help ensure adequate food supply, families are asked to register each week in advance for the upcoming Friday. Registration can be completed online at: www.salinaymca.org/programs/grab-n-go-summer-food-program

“Our goal is to make sure no child goes without a meal during the summer,” said Stacy Jagodzinske, Child Nutrition Director at the Salina Family YMCA, “This program is a simple and accessible way for families to get the support they need.”

The Grab N Go Summer Food Program is open to the community and aims to remove barriers by offering a quick and convenient pickup process throughout the summer season.

The Salina Family YMCA is also seeking volunteers to support the Grab N Go Summer Food Program. Volunteers play a vital role in helping distribute meals and ensure the program runs smoothly each week. Those interested in giving back to the community can sign up here: https://www.signupgenius.com/go/10C0C45A4AF2CA4FAC43-63964518-2026.

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For more information or to register, please visit the YMCA website at salinaymca.org/programs/grab-n-go-summer-food-program