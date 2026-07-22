YMCA Childcare Make Lasting Impact on Local Families

Every child deserves a place where they can feel safe, supported, and inspired to grow. As more families turn to the YMCA for quality childcare, their programs continue to expand, providing children with meaningful opportunities to learn, build confidence, and develop the skills that will last a lifetime.

According to the YMCA, their childcare program reflects more than enrollment numbers, it represents the trust families place in the Y every day. Parents choose the YMCA because they know their children will be cared for by dedicated staff who are committed to creating a positive, supportive environment where every child can succeed.

At the Y, childcare programs are designed to support the development of the whole child. Through educational activities, creative play, physical activity, and positive social interactions, children gain valuable skills that help prepare them for success both in school and in life. Every day brings opportunities for children to learn, explore, and discover new strengths.

Parents often see these positive changes firsthand. Children who participate in YMCA programs frequently develop stronger communication skills and greater self-confidence. For many families, the Y is more than a childcare provider, they’re part of the family.

One parent, Kaityn Post, shared her family’s experience with the EEC:

“Both of our children have attended the EEC at the Y, and they have always loved being there. The teachers and staff are wonderful and have consistently made our children feel cared for, supported, and valued. They have worked closely with our kids through challenges that little kids go through and have always shown genuine compassion and dedication. We are so grateful for the love and encouragement our children have received at the EEC.”

As programs continue to grow, the YMCA remains focused on setting the bar higher every day, providing high-quality care, and taking a family-centered approach that has become the core of its programs. Staff members work each day to create meaningful experiences that leave a lasting impact on the children they serve.

“One of the most rewarding parts of our work is watching children discover what they’re capable of,” said Krisa Linenberger, Sr. Director of Family Services. “Whether it’s making a new friend, mastering a new skill, or simply gaining confidence, those moments can have a lasting impact on a child’s life. That’s what makes our programs so meaningful.”

The impact of YMCA childcare can be seen in the countless small victories that happen every day, a child learning to work as part of a team, showing kindness to a friend, trying something new, or overcoming a challenge. These moments help build character and create a foundation for lifelong success.