Yard ‘Sign of The Times’

KSAL StaffMay 8, 2020

Seniors from the graduating class of 2020 will be picking up yard signs today at both Salina Central High and Salina South High today. The signs are way to help celebrate and highlight the accomplishments of the students.

According to Dr. Curtis Stevens, Principal at South High, administrators at both USD 305 schools wanted to provide a visible sign of support from the staff to a group of students who have had their world turned upside down by the COVID-19 pandemic.

USD 305 and school districts around the state have been providing alternative resources, methods and online learning ever since Governor Laura Kelly closed school buildings in March to combat the spread of the Coronavirus.

The Class of 2020 will wrap up the school year on May 14th while all other USD 305 students finish remote classes on May 21, 2020.

 

