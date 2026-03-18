Wyoming Couple Facing Child Endangerment Charge in Saline County

A couple from Wyoming is now in the Saline County Jail after taking their three children on the run out of state.

Captain Jeremiah Hayes with the Saline County Sheriff’s Office tells KSAL News that 33-year-old Austin Kitchen and 28-year-old Shaelynn Warren were taken into custody just after midnight on Wednesday in connection to a case tied to Oklahoma’s Department of Human Services.

Authorities say the parents were notified the department was going to remove the three children from their care. The two allegedly scooped up their 2-year-old daughter from an Oklahoma City hospital and headed north with all three kids.

Police in OKC pinged the couple’s phone and notified the Saline County Sheriff’s Office they were on I-135 near Salina.

The two parents were arrested without incident near the Water Well Road exit and the children were placed into protective custody.

Captain Hayes says they are now facing a charge of child endangerment here in Kansas along with a number of possible charges in Oklahoma.