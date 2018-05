People who are wrongfully convicted of a crime and incarcerated in Kansas will be compensated.

Governor Jeff Colyer signed a bill into law yesterday which pays innocent people based on the time they’re behind bars.

Innocent people will be paid 65-thousand-dollars for each year spent in prison based on a wrongful conviction. Exonerated men and women will also get 25-thousand-dollars for each year spent on parole, probation or a sexual offender list.