Wreaths Across America

Jeff GarretsonDecember 18, 2020

The day for National Wreaths Across America is Saturday, December 19th as volunteers will hold thousands of ceremonies around the country.

Members of the Kansas Wing of the Civil Air Patrol from Salina will be participating in a wreath laying service in Wakeeney on Saturday.

Lt. Colonel Danny Phillips tells KSAL News that the tradition of laying Christmas wreaths on graves began in 1992 and has grown into a nation wide event to help Americans remember and honor those who have died. By 2012 the millionth wreath was placed in Arlington National Cemetery.

 

The wreath-laying ceremonies will take place at Arlington National Cemetery on Saturday as well as over 2,100 additional locations in all 50 U.S. states, at sea and abroad.

 

The Kansas Wing of the Civil Air Patrol is the highest echelon of Civil Air Patrol in the state of Kansas. Kansas Wing headquarters are located in Salina at 3010 Arnold Ave. The Kansas Wing consists of nearly 400 cadet and adult members at 9 locations across the state of Kansas.

 

