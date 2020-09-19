Wreaths Across America Tour Making Kansas Stops

The Wreaths Across America’s Mobile Education Exhibit will be making some stops in Kansas over the next week. The Mobile Education Exhibit will be there as a reminder of the efforts to lay wreaths for all fallen soldiers at national cemeteries across the nation on December 19th, and to offer a welcome home to veterans.

The exhibit will make a tour stop in Overland Park from 9:00 am to 6:00 pm on Sunday to support the “Ride 2 Remember” while offering public opportunity to honor America’s veterans and raise awareness for Wreaths Across America Day on December 19th, 2020..

On Sunday the American Legion Post #370, Dwight Cowles Post, will be bringing the community together for a “Ride 2 Remember”, a remembrance ride for fallen soldiers and to raise funds to help and support veterans. The Mobile Education Exhibit will be there as a reminder of the efforts to lay wreaths for all fallen soldiers at national cemeteries across the nation on December 19th, 2020 and to offer a welcome home to veterans.

The Wreaths Across America Mobile Education Exhibit started its national tour months ago at the WAA headquarters in Maine.

Other stops in Kansas include:

BENTON, KS – The Wreaths Across America’s Mobile Education Exhibit will make a tour stop in Benton from 8:30 am to 2:30 pm on Monday, September 21st, at the Circle Benton Elementary School playground to teach children about America’s veterans. Later that same day, the exhibit will move to the parking lot of Stearman Airfield Bar and Grill in Benton.

On Tuesday September, 22nd, the Wreaths Across America’s Mobile Education Exhibit will make another tour stop in Benton from 8:30 am to 2:30 pm at the Circle Middle School parking lot where teachers have indicated that they will be having the 8th grade students experience this exhibit to coincide with their teachings on American History.

CLAY CENTER, KS – The Wreaths Across America’s Mobile Education Exhibit will make a tour stop in Clay Center from 8:00 am to 4:00 pm on Saturday, September 26th, to support the annual Piotique Festival and 5k race. This has been an annual area event since 1936.

This visit will be a chance for people to come by and get a free tour of the exhibit.

The goal of the WAA Education Exhibit is to bring local communities and our military together with education, stories, and interactive connections.

WAA takes pride in its mission to Remember, Honor, and Teach. The Mobile Education Exhibit will help to teach not only the next generation but all community members and visitors about the services and sacrifices of our nation’s military. All veterans, active-duty military, their families, and the local community are invited and encouraged to speak with Wreaths Across America volunteers to learn more about the organization’s mission – Remember, Honor, Teach.

“The goal of The Wreaths Across America Mobile Education Exhibit is to build community awareness and understanding of the organization’s yearlong mission to Remember, Honor, Teach,” said Karen Worcester, executive director, Wreaths Across America. “However, in light of the current health crisis, we feel this exhibit has taken on even more meaning by providing the opportunity for people to safely participate in something with safety measures in place that is both educational and fun, while supporting and giving back to the community during this uncertain time.”

This event is open to the public with social distancing, sanitation and COVID-19 safety procedures in place to protect the health of all visitors in accordance with the CDC’s recommendation for large gatherings stemming from concerns surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.

All are invited and encouraged to come and spread the message of Remember, Honor and Teach about our nation’s veterans and their sacrifices to encourage American unity as we work towards our mission of placing a wreath on every fallen soldier’s grave on December 19th, 2020.

Although some ceremonies may look a little different as public safety and respect for our host venues takes precedence, we are resolved in our mission to make Wreaths Across America Day happen in 2020.

Wreaths Across America is the non-profit organization best known for placing veterans’ wreaths on the headstones of our nation’s fallen at Arlington National Cemetery. However, the organization, in total, places more than 2.2 million sponsored wreaths at over 2200 participating locations nationwide and offers other programs throughout the calendar year. These programs include The Mobile Education Exhibit , Wreaths Across America Radio, and the Wreaths Across America Virtual Concert now streaming on Showcase NOW).

You can sponsor a wreath for $15 at https://www.wreathsacrossamerica.org/. Each sponsorship goes toward a fresh balsam veteran’s wreath that will be placed on the headstone of an American hero as we endeavor to honor all veterans laid to rest on Saturday, December 19, 2020, as part of National Wreaths Across America Day.