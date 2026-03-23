Wound Center Earns Awards

The Comprehensive Wound Center at Clay County Medical Center (CCMC) has received two prestigious achievement awards from RestorixHealth, recognizing the center’s

exceptional clinical outcomes and commitment to patient experience.

The Wound Center was honored with the Clinical Distinction Award, presented to wound centers that demonstrate outstanding success in meeting or exceeding national healing benchmarks. To qualify, centers must achieve strong outcomes in key clinical measures, including:

• Median Days to Heal: 32 days

• Healing Rate: 92%

In addition, the center received the Excellence in Patient Satisfaction Award, which recognizes wound care programs that meet or exceed a national patient satisfaction benchmark of 96%.

“These awards reflect the incredible work of our wound care team and their dedication to delivering high-quality, patient-centered care,” said CEO Austin Gillard. “Achieving both strong healing

outcomes and exceptional patient satisfaction is a testament to the skill, compassion, and collaboration of our providers, nurses, and support team.”

“Our goal is always to help patients heal as quickly and safely as possible so they can get back to living their lives,” said Pam Brabec, FNP-C. “These awards reflect the commitment our entire team

has to providing compassionate care and the best possible outcomes for every patient we serve.”

The Comprehensive Wound Center at CCMC specializes in the treatment of chronic and non-healing wounds, providing advanced therapies and individualized care plans designed to promote healing and improve quality of life.