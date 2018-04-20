Workshops Planned on Broadway Boulevard Conceptual Study

The City of Salina is continuing an important study to plan the future of Broadway Boulevard from Crawford Street to Ash Street. Broadway has always been an important corridor serving as a major avenue for retailing and business. As part of this process, the City along with our consultant, RDG Planning & Design, will host two open-house workshops (come and go) to generate ideas and develop overall concept sketches for locations along the boulevard. These open-house meetings will be:

Wednesday, April 25 and Thursday, April 26, 2018

4 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

American Red Cross Building

145 S Broadway Boulevard

A plan to create a great boulevard will require the participation and ideas of businesses, property owners, neighborhood residents, organizations and others who have an interest in the boulevard. These on-site workshops will help to further develop overall concepts for land use, site design and access along the boulevard.

Information regarding these meetings and this project is available at this link www.bbtomorrow.com.

Specific questions regarding the project should be directed to Wayne Nelson, P.E., City of Salina, (785) 309-5725 or [email protected].