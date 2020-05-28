Workplace Incident Ends Peacefully With Citation

An incident at a Salina business came to a peaceful resolution with the individual involved being cited.

Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that SPD were sent to Schwan’s Company, 3501 Centennial, in reference to a potential hostage situation at 8:15 p.m. Wednesday.

Garrett Powell, 23, Salina, is employed by the business. Powell had suffered a thumb injury while working on Wednesday night when some other employees checked on him at a break room in the facility.

At that time, Powell accused one of the other employees of stealing the sim card from his phone. Powell then allegedly blocked the door and wouldn’t let them leave the room.

However, when authorities arrived, the employees had been able to calm Powell and walk him out of the building without further incident.

Powell was sent to Salina Regional Health Center for his injury. His is also cited for three counts of unlawful restraint.