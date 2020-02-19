Work Paused after Propane Tank Fire

A propane tank fire shut down production at a Saline County manufacturing shop.

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News that around 1:30pm Tuesday afternoon firefighters from RFD #1 were sent to the Land Pride plant located at 244 N. Hugh Street in Kipp after a 2,500 gallon propane tank ignited outside.

Staff at Land Pride told deputies the flame shot up 15-feet in the air. No one was injured and only minimal damage was done.

Sheriff Soldan says the tank’s vaporizer malfunctioned leading to the blaze.

As a precaution production was paused and employees were sent home for the remainder of the day.