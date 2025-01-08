Wood Appointed Interim City Manager

Deputy Salina City Manager Jacob Wood will become the new interim Salina City Manager. Salina City Commissioners in a special meeting made the appointment Wednesday evening.

Wood has been the deputy city manager since April of 2019. Prior to that he served as Assistant City Manager for the City of Hays since 2015. Prior to Hays, he was the City Administrator in Oakley.

Wood will take over for Mike Schrage, who resigned at the December 23rd meeting to take a similar position in Smithville, Missouri.

Wood will become interim city manager, effective on Feb. 7th, and fill the role until a new permanent manager is named.