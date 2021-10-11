Salina, KS

WOMEN’S SOCCER TOPS SPIRES 1-0

KWU Athletics ReleaseOctober 11, 2021

LEAVENWORTH – Yarellie Galindo (SR/Lynwood, Calif.)’s 42nd minute goal was all the Kansas Wesleyan women’s soccer team needed as the Coyotes topped the Saint Mary Spires 1-0 on Saturday night at Berkel Stadium.

 

Galindo’s goal came off a long shot from about 25 yards out that hit the bottom of the cross bar and bounced across the line for the score.

 

It was the lucky shot of many for the Coyotes against the Spires’ packed in defense, that was set to keep the Coyotes out of the net.

 

KWU outshot the Spires 20-6 in the match, led by five different players with three shots each. Allison Blumenthal (SO/Temecula, Calif.) recorded the clean sheet in goal with four saves.

 

Time of possession was also greatly in favor of the Coyotes, while not officially recorded, KWU did possess the ball much more than Saint Mary.

 

Wesleyan is back on the road on Wednesday, heading to Kansas City to take on Avila at 3:30 at Avila’s Zarda Multiport Complex.

