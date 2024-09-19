Women’s Soccer gets first win blanking York 2-0 in KCAC Opener

YORK, Neb. – Kansas Wesleyan Women’s Soccer got its first win of the season as the Coyotes opened Kansas Conference play with a 2-0 win over the York University Panthers on Wednesday.

The Coyotes improved to 1-4-1 overall and 1-0 in the KCAC with the win.

The Coyotes made two first half goals hold for the final tally as Precious Nwosu scored in just five minutes into the match, and Grace Conner added another in the 19th minute.

The opening goal came as Talia Walsh had possession of the ball and a York defender tried to knock it away, but instead the ball rolled right to Nwosu who gained possession and shot from just outside the 6-yard box inside the far post.

Conner’s goal came as she gained possession along the sideline and fought through several defenders to the top of the box and then split the difference between the final two defenders and shooting inside the far post for the goal.

After limited offensive chances for both teams in the first half, the teams combined for 18 second half shots led by 10 from York, but no one could find the net.

The Coyotes had a chance to add a goal in the 72nd minute as Leslie Serrato had two chances from just outside the near post on the left side that were both saved.

York had a 13-12 advantage in shots in the match. Nwosu led the Coyotes with three, while Serrato had two. Isabella Galvan recorded the clean sheet in goal for the Coyotes with five saves.

KWU returns home on Saturday, welcoming Evangel to JRI Hospitality Stadium at the Graves Family Sports Complex for a Noon kickoff.