Women’s Soccer drops 3-0 decision to Missouri Valley

MARSHALL, Mo. – Kansas Wesleyan Women’s Soccer dropped a 3-0 decision to Missouri Valley College on Saturday.

The Vikings got on the board early in the eighth minute off a goal by Carla Carmona, with a double assist by Judit Ferre and Wing Shan Wong, coming off a cross from the right side to center of the goal area for a short shot.

In the 20th minute Missouri Valley doubled its lead as Ashley Arribas scored off an assist by Viktoria Einsbor on a cross from the left side and a shot just inside the left post for the goal.

Wesleyan had several chances early in the second half as Carstyn Anderson had a try that was saved that prompted back to back corners for the Coyotes, the second one resulting in a shot missed just over the crossbar by Maleia Jackson .

MVC’s third goal came in the 82nd minute as Ferre scored off a long pass assist from Carmona.

The Coyotes immediately tried to counter but Caitlyn Carlos’ shot was saved leading to another corner but did not produce a goal.

Shots were fairly even between the teams, 11-9 in favor of Missouri Valley. Jackson had three for the Coyotes and Grace Conner added two. Isabella Galvan had seven saves for the Coyotes in goal.

Wesleyan returns to action with the first two official home matches of the season this week. The Coyotes host No. 23 ranked Hastings on Wednesday at 5 p.m. at JRI Hospitality Stadium and then take on No. 22 MidAmerica Nazarene on Saturday at 4:30.