Women’s Basketball Still Unbeaten in KCAC

The Kansas Wesleyan Women’s Basketball team’s offense has been on fire the last four outings.

Winners of their last four, the Coyotes have shot over 45 percent from the field and have scored no less than 83 points during the stretch.

Saturday’s game was another outstanding offensive effort as the Coyotes dispatched the Oklahoma Wesleyan Eagles 83-73 at Mabee Arena.

It was another fast start for the Coyotes who raced out to a 24-4 lead after a quarter.

The Coyotes used a 16-0 run to break a 2-2 tie to start the game as KWU led 18-2 with 2:38 left in the first on Angel Lee’s basket.

KWU would take the 24-4 lead on Odessa Ozuna’s free throws with one-tenth of a second left on the clock.

Oklahoma Wesleyan cut the Coyote lead to 14 at 26-12 with 6:55 left in the second quarter, but the Coyotes pushed the difference back out to 21 points at 37-16 on a triple by LaMyah Ricks with 4:46 to go.

Catherine Bowman’s triple just before the halftime buzzer would send the Coyotes into the half leading 49-27.

The Coyotes led by 27 points with 8:21 left in the third on another Bowman triple, but OKWU made a run cutting the lead to 15 with 3:29 to go at 60-45. Right on cue, the Coyotes got five points on a Ricks three and a bucket by Jocelyn Hall to make it 65-45 with 2:21 to go.

KWU led 70-53 after three quarters.

KWU held OKWU between 14 and 19 points difference for a majority of the fourth quarter until the Eagles made a late run.

Ricks scored with 3:08 to go to give KWU an 81-62 lead, but the Eagles scored the next nine all off the hand of Haley Meely, who finished with 30 points for OKWU, to make it a 10-point game at 81-71 with 1:38 left.

Angel Lee’s bucket with 1:15 left stopped the OKWU run and was the final field goal of the game for either side, OKWU finished the game with two free throws with two seconds left.

KWU had four in double figures led by 22 from Ricks and 21 from Lee. Hall added 12 and Bowman had 10. Paige Chauncey had seven rebounds to lead the Coyotes.

KWU steps out of the Kansas Conference to host Bellevue at 5:30 on Tuesday at Mabee Arena. KWU then gets eight days off before hosting Sterling on December 4.