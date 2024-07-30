Women of Achievement to be Honored

The Salina biennial event, Women of Achievement, will celebrate seven honorees.

The Women of Achievement event was established in 1993 to publicly recognize and honor the contributions women make in our community. In 2006, the YW Legacy Fund was established by the board members of the former YWCA with the intent to

annually provide grants to individuals and organizations who strive to make Salina a better place for women and their families.

Today, they continue to honor and celebrate the work of women in our community as well as to continue to raise funds for the YW Legacy Fund which support initiatives that align with the mission of the former Salina YWCA and must address one or more of the following criteria:

Encourage women’s growth, leadership and power in order to attain a common vision for peace, justice, freedom and dignity for all people

Help children attain their greatest potential

Create an environment to assist in the physical and mental health and wellbeing of women and their families

Pursue the elimination of racism wherever it exist

“We are excited to announce this year’s honorees.” said Event Co-Chair, Amanda LIttell. “At this particular moment in history, women’s leadership is on display, and we are proud to continue to recognize and honor the women in our own community who have had and continue to have an impact in our community.”

Colleen Marrs, Event Co-Chair added “It is so important we continue to honor the legacy and further the mission of the YWCA by raising money for the YW Legacy Fund. The fund has granted over $400,000 to local agencies and programs supporting women and children since 2007.”

The 2024 Honorees are:

Emerging Leader: Dr. Ralita Cheeks

Workplace: Angela Coble

Personal Growth: Kirsty Hartley

Education: Margy Hogarty

Arts and/or Culture: Jane Gates

Service to Community: Ingrid Pohl

Lifetime Achievement: Sydney Soderberg

This year’s event will be held Thursday, November 7th from 5:30-7p at Theatre Salina. The evening will include a program showcasing this year’s honorees and a reception in the lobby of Theatre Salina. All funds raised will go towards the YWCA Legacy Fund held at the Greater Salina Community Foundation.

Tickets for the event can be purchased online at woasalina.org. You may also mail a check to PO Box 1081, Salina KS, 67402-1081.

If you or your business is interested in sponsoring the event, please contact Amanda Littell at [email protected].