Women and Voting Topic of Eisenhower Event

The topic of women and voting will be the focus of a virtual event this week at the Eisenhower Presidential Library and Museum in Abilene.

According to the organization, a Lunch & Learn programPolitics on the Platform: Woman Suffrage at the Chautaugua will be presented by guest speaker Sarah Bell with Humanities Kansas. Chautauqua was a movement focusing on moral education and self-improvement through programs on reform, religion, and culture. The movement was useful for advancing the cause of “womanhood” and to discuss important issues of the day. By the 1890s, women had succeeded in making it a space that promoted woman suffrage. The Ottawa Chautauqua was one of these significant venues that supported discussions of women’s rights.

This presentation will examine how women used the Chautauqua platform to engage in political activism, particularly suffrage and temperance, and how this early movement laid the groundwork for contemporary issues of feminism and gender equality. Sarah Bell received her PhD in History from the University of Kansas and is the Development Officer at the Watkins Museum of History in Lawrence.

The 2020 Lunch & Learn series is made possible courtesy of the Eisenhower Foundation and the Union Pacific Foundation. This program is part of the National Archives’ 19th amendment centennial celebration made possible by the National Archives Foundation.

The presentation is this Thursday, August 27th, at noon. The virtual program will begin right at noon, so please sign in 10 minutes early.

_ _ _

JOIN ONLINE:

Google Meet URL: meet.google.com/nfb-yjkm-sun

Telephone: 617-675-4444‬ (PIN: ‪511 045 556 7306#)

(Please join 10 minutes early so the program may begin on time.)