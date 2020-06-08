Women Airforce Service Pilots Virtual Event

The next program in the Evenings at Ease series at the Eisenhower Presidential Libray and Museum is Tuesday evening.

According to the organization, this online presentation will begin right at 7 o’clock, so please sign in 10 minutes early.

Erin Miller is the proud granddaughter of Elaine Danforth Harmon, a member of the Women Airforce Service Pilots (WASP) during WWII. Her grandmother’s last request was to be laid to rest at Arlington National Cemetery. After she died in April 2015, this request was denied by the U.S. Army which runs the cemetery. Erin led a grassroots, social media, and direct lobbying campaign to fight the decision. This campaign was a success. Learn more as Miller shares her recent book titled Final Flight, Final Fight: My grandmother, the WASP, and Arlington National Cemetery.

Join online:

Google Meet URL: meet.google.com/nfb-yjkm-sun

Telephone: 617-675-4444 (PIN: ‪511 045 556 7306#)

[Please join 10 minutes early so the program may begin on time.)

The Lunch & Learn series is made possible courtesy of the Eisenhower Foundation and the Union Pacific Foundation.