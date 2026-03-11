Woman to Face Trial in Fatal Crash Case

A woman accused of causing a fatal crash, and then leaving the scene. will face trial for charges which include murder.

At the conclusion of preliminary hearing which began Tuesday and ended early Wednesday, Judge Amy Norton determined there is probable cause for 33-year-old Kayla Errobo to face trial.

The Judge ruled there is sufficient circumstantial evidence that Errobo was driving under the influence, acted recklessly, and exhibited extreme indifference in her actions.

Errebo is being held in the Saline County Jail on a $1 million bond on charges which include:

Probation Violation

Duty of driver to report an injury accident

Ignition interlock device; Operate a car without a required device

Murder in the 2nd degree; Unintentional but reckless

Obstruction

Errebo was taken into custody on Friday, August, 8th, several hours after she left the scene of a collision in Saline County near the intersection of South Reese Road and K-140 Highway.

The crash killed 55-year-old Deanna Sommerfeld of Brookville. 61-year-old Mark Sommerfeld of Brookville suffered serious but non-life -threatening injuries.

During the hearing it was alleged that Errebo was intoxicated the night before, consuming possibly four to eight alcoholic seltzer type beverages, and several mixed drinks.

Following the head-on crash, which happened at 5:35 in the morning, Errebo left the scene. She was later located in Ellsworth at her grandfather’s home. He is facing charges for allegedly obstructing her apprehension, and for helping her try to conceal a cell phone from investigators.

An arraignment was scheduled for early May, at which time Errebo will be advised of the specific charges against her, informed of her rights, and will enter a plea.