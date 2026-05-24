Driver Ejected in UTV Crash

One person suffered suspected serious injuries in a crash involving an SUV and a UTV.

According to the Ellsworth County Sheriff’s Office, first responders were dispatched to a motor vehicle accident on K 140 Highway near 13th Road, west of Ellsworth on Saturday afternoon.

The UTV driver was making a left-hand turn into a field entrance when another driver following him began to pass. The driver of the UTV was ejected onto the highway in the resulting collision.

The UTV continued driverless for some distance before coming to rest in a field.

The UTV driver, whose name was not immediately released, was transported to Salina Regional Health Center to be treated for suspected serious injuries.