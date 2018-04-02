Woman Choked by Ex Boyfriend

Salina Police officers took 31-year-old Adam F. Yancey into custody after a domestic dispute turned violent in the the 1800 block of Beverly on Saturday afternoon.

Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that Yancy was moving some furniture that the 31-year-old woman donated to him when the two began arguing.

He told her to go back inside the house. Police say he then grabbed her throat and began choking her.

The woman’s 10-year-old daughter witnessed the assault but was not hurt. The victim had red marks on her throat but was not treated by EMS.

Yancey is now facing charges that could include aggravated domestic battery.