Woman Sought in Shoplifting, Chase Case

Todd PittengerJanuary 31, 2020

Salina Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying suspects involved in a shoplifting incident and subsequent high speed pursuit.

According to the agency, on January 25th at approximately 4:47 PM, officers were sent to Walmart at 2900 S. 9th Street  in regards to a shoplifting in progress. While proceeding to Walmart, the officers were advised the two people involved in the reported crime entered a white four-door Dodge Avenger. The subjects attempted to leave the parking lot and struck a parked car.

The subjects exited the parking lot and fled northbound on I-135. The involved subjects were stopped near the junction of I-135 and I-70. When officers approached the vehicle, the driver of the vehicle fled traveling east-bound on I-70, at speeds exceeding 100 MPH. The pursuit was terminated out of concern for the public’s safety.

One of the occupants was previously identified; however, Salina Police are seeking to identify the other occupant. She is described as a white female, early to mid-20’s, brown hair, with a tattoo near her right temple. The tattoo may be a rose.

If you have any information concerning this event, call Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS, text SATIPS to CRIMES (274637), or visit www.pd.salina.org and follow the Crimestoppers link to submit a web tip. You may receive a cash reward of up to $1,000, and you are not required to give your name. 2020-2859/2865

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS


Latest Stories

Top News

Woman Sought in Shoplifting, Chase ...

Salina Police are asking for the public's help in identifying suspects involved in a shoplifting inc...

January 31, 2020 Comments

31st CAPS Auction is Saturday

Kansas News

January 31, 2020

Death Under Investigation in Holyro...

Kansas News

January 31, 2020

Former Governor to Speak at KWU Eve...

Top News

January 31, 2020


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

31st CAPS Auction is Satu...
January 31, 2020Comments
Death Under Investigation...
January 31, 2020Comments
“Rockin’ the Fe” Fo...
January 31, 2020Comments
Missing Man Found Dead
January 31, 2020Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2020 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH