Woman Sought in Shoplifting, Chase Case

Salina Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying suspects involved in a shoplifting incident and subsequent high speed pursuit.

According to the agency, on January 25th at approximately 4:47 PM, officers were sent to Walmart at 2900 S. 9th Street in regards to a shoplifting in progress. While proceeding to Walmart, the officers were advised the two people involved in the reported crime entered a white four-door Dodge Avenger. The subjects attempted to leave the parking lot and struck a parked car.

The subjects exited the parking lot and fled northbound on I-135. The involved subjects were stopped near the junction of I-135 and I-70. When officers approached the vehicle, the driver of the vehicle fled traveling east-bound on I-70, at speeds exceeding 100 MPH. The pursuit was terminated out of concern for the public’s safety.

One of the occupants was previously identified; however, Salina Police are seeking to identify the other occupant. She is described as a white female, early to mid-20’s, brown hair, with a tattoo near her right temple. The tattoo may be a rose.