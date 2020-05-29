Woman Sent to Salina Hospital After 2 Car Crash

A Salina woman requirement medical care after being involved in a two-car collision in central Salina.

According to Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester, the crash happened at 12:10 p.m. Thursday in the 900 block of S. Ohio St.

A 2003 Chrysler Town and Country mini van, driven by Cassie Jones, 29, Gypsum, was headed southbound on Ohio and was stopped in traffic. A 1987 Chevy Silverado pickup truck was also traveling southbound behind Jones’ mini van, when the driver, Alberto Castro-Arceo, 23, Salina, stopped too late, spun in to the next lane, before striking Jones’ mini van on the passenger side.

Jones was uninjured, however, she had two passengers in the vehicle with her. A two-year-old male was also not hurt, but a 37-year-old female passenger complained of lower back pain due to the collision and was transported to Salina Regional Health Center.

Castro-Arceo was also uninjured, however, he is cited for careless driving and no proof of insurance.

Both vehicles sustained damage. The pickup had front end damage, while the van had passenger side damage. Both were driven away by their owners from the scene.