Woman Sent to Hospital After She Crashes in to Another Car

A Salina woman is hospitalized after a wreck with a parked vehicle.

Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester says that the accident occurred at 8:15 p.m. Wednesday near S. 11th St. and W. Jewell Ave.

A 1999 Dodge Dakota pickup, driven by 55-year-old Mellanie Shadden, Salina, was traveling north on 11th. She turned right on to Jewell and struck a parked car during the turn.

The car was parked in the 600 block of W. Jewell. It is a 2014 Nissan Murano and suffered front end damage.

Shadden’s pickup suffered disabling front end damage and was towed.

Shadden also complained of minor body aches, pain and a headache from the crash. She was sent to Salina Regional Health Center by EMS.

The have been no citations issued, but the crash is under investigation.