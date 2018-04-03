Salina, KS

Woman Scammed

KSAL StaffApril 3, 2018

A New Cambria woman discovers she was the victim of a computer scam after hosting family at her home over the Easter weekend.

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News that the 65-year-old woman recounted to her family a computer problem she solved by purchasing a 9-year protection policy from someone she thought worked at Microsoft.

Sheriff Soldan says back in mid-February the woman’s computer screen went black with an urgent message to call a toll free number for help.

Once on the phone the scammer convinced the victim her computer was being used to access pornography in Nigeria and could be fixed and kept virus free with a onetime payment through PayPal for $399.99.

Upon hearing the details the woman’s family became suspicious and contacted the Sheriff’s Office this week.

