Woman Ran Over by Teens in Stolen Car

An employee at St Francis Ministries suffered broken bones and abrasions after being run over by a couple of teens who were allegedly stealing her car.

Saline County Undersheriff Brent Melander tells KSAL News that around 6:40pm Monday a 17-year-old female and a 14-year-old female grabbed the woman’s bag that had her car keys it it – and ran out the door of the facility located at 5097 W. Cloud.

The two entered the 2016 Chevy Trax just ahead of the employee who was close behind. The woman then jumped on the hood and ordered the two girls to get out of her car. Instead the driver headed west on Cloud before slamming on the brakes that threw the woman to the ground.

The driver then pushed the accelerator, ran the victim over and fled the scene.

Deputies with the Ellsworth County Sheriff’s office arrested both teens in the stolen car and transported them to the Saline County Jail. The woman was taken by EMS to the Salina Regional Health Center with serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

Both teens were booked into jail on multiple charge that could include attempted murder in the second degree, theft of a motor vehicle conspiracy, criminal solicitation, driving without a valid license.

Undersheriff Brent Melander says both girls drove the vehicle and are now held in the juvenile detention center in Junction City.