Woman Loses $15,000 in Sweepstakes Scam

A woman was conned out of $15,000 in a sweepstakes scam.

According to Salina Police, a 65-year old woman received a phone call Tuesday morning notifying her she won over $2 million in a sweepstakes.

The victim initially ignored the call, but eventually responded.

She was told money needed to be deposited in her account for “security reasons” in order to receive the $2 million. The scammer then told the victim she needed to withdraw the money which had been deposited in her account.

She inquired why she needed to make the withdrawal and was told “so people won’t come after you.” The conversation was via FaceTime. The victim could not see the person, but heard several people in the background.

The victim purchased multiple Green Dot MoneyPak cards and provided the numbers of the cards to the suspect. She was then instructed to purchase four iPhone 17s.

Total loss is around $15,000.