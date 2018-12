A woman is accused of leaving her grandson at a Kansas rest stop.

Sixty-eight-year-old Janie Gill was arrested Monday in Rogers County, Oklahoma, on one count of child neglect.

She allegedly left her 17-year-old grandson with special needs at a Greenwood County rest stop last month because she knew someone would provide him with the care he needs.

The teen was taken into protective custody, and Gill will be formally charged in Greenwood County.