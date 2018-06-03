Woman Killed, Six Others Hurt in Crash

A woman was killed and six other people were hurt in a crash near Ellsworth late Saturday afternoon.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a Kenworth tractor trailer truck was headed west on K -156 Highway. It braked to avoid striking a farm implement. the semi jackknifed into the eastbound lanes and struck and oncoming GMC Yukon SUV. The SUV rolled and came to a rest at the east. ditch.

The driver of the SUV was killed in the crash. She was identified as 36-year-old Christina Sanchez of Great Bend. Four other people in the SUV were hurt, and were all transported by EMS to hospitals in Great Bend and Wichita. They are:

16-year-old Christian Villalovos of Great Bend

16-year-old Matthew Allison of Great Bend

14-year-old Elyse Sanchez of Great Bend

3-year-old Ethan Sanchez of Great Bend

The driver of the SUV was buckled up. It’s unknown if the passengers were.

The driver and a passenger in the semi were hurt, and were transported to the hospital in Great Bend. They are 26-year-old Mariano Ramirez and 23-year-old Melissa Recendez, both from Beaver, Oklahoma. Ramirez was buckled up, Recendez was not.

The crash happened at around 3:15 Saturday afternoon, a mile north of Ellsworth on K-156 Highway.