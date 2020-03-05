Salina, KS

Woman Killed in Train Accident

Todd PittengerMarch 5, 2020

An unidentified woman was struck by a train and killed overnight in downtown Newton.

According to the Newton Police Department, officers were dispatched at about 12:05 a.m. to the area of Fourth and Main Streets on a report of a woman nearly hit by a train. Officers searched the area and did not locate anyone matching the description provided by railroad personnel.

Later, at about 1:55, police were dispatched to the same area on a report of a woman struck by a train. Officers found the woman partially under a train car. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are still working to identify the woman, who had no identification or other personal items on her.

The victim is white, estimated to be in her 50s, with brown hair, brown eyes, and approximately 170 pounds. She was wearing blue jeans, a maroon shirt and a black or dark blue hooded sweatshirt.

Anyone with information about the woman or the incident should contact Newton Police at (316) 284-6030.

