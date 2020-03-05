Woman Killed in Train Accident

An unidentified woman was struck by a train and killed overnight in downtown Newton.

According to the Newton Police Department, officers were dispatched at about 12:05 a.m. to the area of Fourth and Main Streets on a report of a woman nearly hit by a train. Officers searched the area and did not locate anyone matching the description provided by railroad personnel.

Later, at about 1:55, police were dispatched to the same area on a report of a woman struck by a train. Officers found the woman partially under a train car. She was pronounced dead at the scene.