Woman Injured in Deer Related Crash

By KSAL Staff November 7, 2024

A woman was injured in a single car crash after avoiding a deer on the road.

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News on Wednesday morning 56-year old Venus Davis from Culver, was traveling southbound in the 4700 block of Hedville Rd. Davis was driving a 2011 Ford Escape, when she swerved off the road to avoid a deer that jumped in front of her.

Davis rolled in the vehicle and it came to a rest on its side. She was trapped until deputies that arrived assisted in getting her out.

Davis was transported to Salina Regional Health Center for shoulder and leg pain.

Photos Courtesy of Saline County Sheriff’s Office