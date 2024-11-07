Woman Injured in Deer Related Crash

A woman was injured in a single car crash after avoiding a deer on the road.

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News on Wednesday morning 56-year old Venus Davis from Culver, was traveling southbound in the 4700 block of Hedville Rd. Davis was driving a 2011 Ford Escape, when she swerved off the road to avoid a deer that jumped in front of her.

Davis rolled in the vehicle and it came to a rest on its side. She was trapped until deputies that arrived assisted in getting her out.

Davis was transported to Salina Regional Health Center for shoulder and leg pain.