Woman Injured by Backing SUV

A woman from Galva was injured at Salina Speedway after a man backed into her with a Jeep.

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News that Friday evening around 6:15pm, 68-year-old Dana Rogers was walking in the parking lot at the racetrack located west of Salina at 2841 S. Burma Road and was struck by a vehicle in reverse.

Deputies say 24-year-old Michael Dodge of Salina was backing up in his 1999 Grand Cherokee and struck Rogers, dragging her about 20-feet before he realized she was under the SUV.

Rogers was transported to Salina Regional Health Center with only minor injuries and a cut on her arm.

No citations were issued after the accident.