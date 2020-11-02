Salina, KS

Now: 71 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 77 ° | Lo: 40 °

Woman Ignored Overdoses, Kept Selling Heroin Laced with Fentanyl

Todd PittengerNovember 2, 2020

A Kansas woman will spend 12 years in federal prison for selling heroin laced with fentanyl while ignoring overdoses among buyers.

According to U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister, 37-year-old Amber L. Juarez of Leavenworth pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute heroin and fentanyl.  Juarez sold heroin on three separate occasions to a confidential informant. The heroin from two of the three purchases was mixed with fentanyl.

The investigation revealed Juarez sold more than a kilogram of heroin over the course of approximately five months.

At a sentencing hearing Monday, prosecutors argued that Juarez knew buyers were overdosing but continued to sell heroin.

McAllister commended the Leavenworth Police Department, the Leavenworth County Sheriff’s Office, the Drug Enforcement Administration and Assistant U.S. Attorney David Zabel for their work on the case.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :


Latest Stories

COVID-19 Top News

59 New Saline County COVID Cases

There are 59 new positive COVID-19 cases in Saline County. According to the Saline County Health ...

November 2, 2020 Comments

State of Kansas Continues to See St...

Kansas News

November 2, 2020

14 Most Wanted Arrests

Kansas News

November 2, 2020

Man Had 2+ Pounds of Heroin in Car

Kansas News

November 2, 2020


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

State of Kansas Continues...
November 2, 2020Comments
14 Most Wanted Arrests
November 2, 2020Comments
Man Had 2+ Pounds of Hero...
November 2, 2020Comments
Woman Ignored Overdoses, ...
November 2, 2020Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2020 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices