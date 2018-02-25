Salina, KS

Woman Hurt in Interstate Crash Near Chapman

Todd PittengerFebruary 25, 2018

One person was transported to the hospital following a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 70 near Chapman late Saturday night.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 24-year-old Lacy Folsom of Manhattan was driving a 2004 Mazda 6 headed east in the right lane. She struck from behind a 2006 Mazda 3 which had just merged from an on ramp and was in front of her.

The collision forced both vehicles to collide with a bridge rail. Both came to rest in the left lane.

Folsom, who was bucked up, was injured. She was transported to the hospital in Junction City. No one in the car she was hit was transported to the hospital. All three people in that car were also buckled up.

The crash happened at around 9:00 Saturday night, just east of the Chapman exit on Interstate 70 in Dickinson County.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2018. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

