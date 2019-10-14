Salina, KS

Woman Hurt in 2 Car Crash

KSAL StaffOctober 14, 2019

A sixty six year old woman was transported to the hospital after a two car crash in south Salina.

Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that on Friday morning around 7:30am, Iris Thomason was driving a 2002 Pontiac Bonneville southbound on Ohio when a SUV driven by 53-year-old Tiffany Modlin-Macey entered the intersection at Schilling and hit her.

Police say Macey’s 2013 Lincoln MKX hit the Pontiac in the front end causing extensive damage to both vehicles.

Thomason was transported to Salina Regional Health Center with multiple concerns about her neck, chest, knee and ankle.

Macey refused medical treatment at the scene and was cited for failure to yield and having no proof of insurance.

Both vehicles were towed from the scene.

