Woman Hurt in 2 Car Crash

A near head-on crash sends a rural Saline County woman to the hospital.

Undersheriff Brent Melander tells KSAL News that on Tuesday evening around 6:45pm, Jolissa Crook was trapped briefly in her 1995 Honda Civic after a two car crash just west of Burma Road in the 4400 block of W. State Street.

Deputies say for an unknown reason, a 2009 Chevy Malibu driven by Steven Moss, Salina crossed the center line and collided with the Civic.

Crook was transported to Salina Regional Health Center. Moss was cited for not wearing a seat belt and improper driving. Both vehicles were totalled in the accident.