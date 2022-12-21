Salina, KS

Now: 27 °

Currently: Clouds

Hi: 34 ° | Lo: 14 °

Woman Hurt in 2 Car Crash

KSAL StaffDecember 21, 2022

A near head-on crash sends a rural Saline County woman to the hospital.

Undersheriff Brent Melander tells KSAL News that on Tuesday evening around 6:45pm, Jolissa Crook was trapped briefly in her 1995 Honda Civic after a two car crash just west of Burma Road in the 4400 block of W. State Street.

Deputies say for an unknown reason, a 2009 Chevy Malibu driven by Steven Moss, Salina crossed the center line and collided with the Civic.

Crook was transported to Salina Regional Health Center. Moss was cited for not wearing a seat belt and improper driving. Both vehicles were totalled in the accident.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

Latest Stories

Top News

Woman Hurt in 2 Car Crash

A near head-on crash sends a rural Saline County woman to the hospital. Undersheriff Brent Meland...

December 21, 2022 Comments

Man Threatens Mother with Hammer

Kansas News

December 21, 2022

Jayhawks to Host Harvard Thursday

Sports News

December 21, 2022

Arrest Made in Indecent Liberties C...

Kansas News

December 21, 2022

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Man Threatens Mother with...
December 21, 2022Comments
Arrest Made in Indecent L...
December 21, 2022Comments
UPDATE: Dangerous Winter ...
December 20, 2022Comments
Tips to Help Pets Cope Wi...
December 20, 2022Comments

LISTEN LIVE

© 2007 - 2022 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KYEZ  - FCC Public Notices  - KSAL Extra