Woman Hospitalized after Crash

A woman was hospitalized after a two-vehicle crash.

Salina Police Sgt. Matt Gawith tells KSAL News, yesterday a 2015 Jeep Cherokee driven by 49-year old Margaret Alcorn from Ramona, was heading westbound on Cloud St. Alcorn was making a turn to go southbound on Broadway, but failed to yield.

Alcorn then, collided with a 2015 Chevy Silverado that was going eastbound on Cloud St. The driver of the Silverado was a 26-year old female from Salina and was transported to Salina Regional Health Center for minor injuries. Gawith said she was not wearing a seatbelt.

Alcorn was cited for failing to yield. She suffered no injuries.