Woman Held against Her Will

KSAL StaffApril 2, 2018

A domestic dispute that began during a car ride home lands a Saline County man in jail on Saturday.

Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News that 35-year-old Keith Eilert was taken into custody after holding his 28-year-old girlfriend against her will and allegedly choking her while the couple was in a home in the 5400 block of E. North Street.

Deputies say Eilert took the victim’s phone away and that a family member of the victim contacted authorities after they became worried because they had not heard from her.

Eilert is now facing multiple charges that could include aggravated battery, kidnapping and criminal restraint.

Woman Held against Her Will

A domestic dispute that began during a car ride home lands a Saline County man in jail on Saturday.

