Woman Fires Gun in Room with 5 Kids

No one was injured after a shot was fired inside a Salina motel room filled with children.

Police Captain Mike Sweeney tells KSAL News that a woman from Mississippi was taken into custody after officers were called to the Marriot, 3020 Riffel Drive around 9:15pm Tuesday evening.

Police say staff at the motel contacted authorities after they saw 37-year-old Elisabeth Whisenhant allegedly walking through the lobby holding her 10-month old baby and a handgun.

Moments later a single shot was fired into the door of her motel room. Police secured the area and took Whisenhant into custody without further incident.

The baby, along with four other children between the ages of 16 and 3 were turned over to the care of a relative.

“This was never a hostage situation or anything like that and was resolved quickly,” Captain Sweeney said.

Officers recovered the semi-auto pistol and damage to the door is listed at $1,500.

Whisenhant is now facing multiple charges that could include aggravated endangering a child, unlawful discharge of a firearm and criminal damage to property.