Woman Chased by SUV, Cries for Help

A neighbor calls police after a woman cries for help.

Salina Police Captain James Feldman tells KSAL News yesterday afternoon, two women were fighting in the 200 block of S Phillips. One of the women who is a 53-year old was at her friend’s house around the area. Police say Wendy Martinez arrived in an SUV with a man. Martinez confronted the 53-year old woman about a microphone she said belonged to her relative. Martinez then tried to run over the woman, but she got away and yelled for help.

Martinez caught up to her and exited the vehicle assaulting the 53-year old woman. The man who was riding with Martinez separated the two women and a nearby neighbor called police.

Authorities arrived on the scene and transported both women to Salina Regional Health Center for treatment. Upon arrival, Martinez threatened the 53-year old’s life. After both of the women received medical treatment, Police arrested Martinez without incident. She is facing charges of: