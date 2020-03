A Nebraska woman was arrested at Salina’s Walmart on Monday after she allegedly removed anti-theft cases from half a dozen video games.

Police Captain Gary Hanus tells KSAL News that staff at the store located at 2900 S. 9th contacted authorities after witnessing 28-year-old Kambrie Nash remove the anti-theft devices off the games and a $20 stun gun.

She was arrested on one charge of theft and for removing anti-theft devices from the merchandise.