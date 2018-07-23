Woman, Boy Ok after Train Hits SUV

A quick reaction to an oncoming train saves a woman and a 3-year-old boy from serious injury.

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News that 35-year-old Jessica Liphart of Salina was transported to Salina Regional Health Center by EMS for observation on Saturday after the vehicle she was driving was struck by a fast moving locomotive hauling a long line of train cars.

Deputies say Liphart was driving northbound on Link Road and stopped short of the K140 Highway intersection to allow a semi hauling a trailer to turn onto the road.

Seconds after the truck passed she realized she was on the tracks with an eastbound train bearing down on her 2004 Honda Pilot. Liphart backed up the SUV – but the train smashed the front end of the vehicle spinning the vehicle off the tracks.

Sheriff Soldan says the boy who was in the back seat was not hurt.

The accident occurred about 3-miles east of Brookville on Saturday at 11:57am.

No one on the train was injured.