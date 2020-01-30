Woman Bloodied, Man Arrested

A woman with a bloody nose and cut lip asks a hotel clerk for help after she was attacked by an acquaintance.

Salina Police Captain Gary Hanus tells KSAL News that officers were sent to the Roadway Inn, at 3932 S. 9th Street after a hotel guest walked into the lobby with blood all over her face and asking for the clerk to call police.

The 31-year-old woman told officers that 28-year-old James Anderton of Salina beat and choked her inside her room early Thursday morning around 4:30am.

The victim had scratches on her neck and red marks on her throat. Police arrested Anderton on charges that could include aggravated domestic battery.