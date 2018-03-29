Woman Bites Salina Cop

A Salina woman who was wanted on a warrant was wrestled into custody after allegedly biting a police officer.

Sergeant Jim Feldman tells KSAL News that concerned neighbors called authorities regarding a woman who was yelling and screaming on the street in the 700 block of S. 5th Wednesday afternoon around 3:45pm.

Officers located 27-year-old Yolanda Cathey a short time later in the 200 block of W. Crawford.

Upon learning her name, officers discovered Cathey also had an active warrant and tried to arrest her.

Police say she bit an officer on the knee during the struggle and is now facing additional charges after authorities found her in possession of a small amount of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.