Woman Arrested After Smashing 2 Vehicles

A Salina woman is facing charges after she allegedly rammed two vehicles with her own.

Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that 18-year-old Michela Redmond, 18, Salina, is charged with aggravated battery, battery, felony damage to property and damage to property on Thursday morning.

Police were called to the area of E. Crawford St. and Fairdale Rd. for a possible hit and run accident at 5 a.m. Thursday. There, officers located a 2007 Chevy Trailblazer with heavy front end damage and the driver’s side rear window was shattered.

The driver of the damaged vehicle, 51-year-old Robert Eubanks, Salina, reports that he witnessed an orange car strike a white pickup at the intersection. The pickup pulled off and Eubanks drove his vehicle in front of the orange car so it would not leave.

Eubanks alleges that Redmond then exited her vehicle and pulled on the rear driver’s side window–which was slightly cracked–until it broke. After Eubanks left his vehicle, she then punched him repeatedly in the face, breaking his eye glasses.

The two then returned to their vehicles when Redmond allegedly slammed her car directly in to Eubanks’ vehicle. She attempted a second time, however, Eubanks was able to get out of the way. Remond then left the scene.

Police later found Redmond at 730 Fairdale along with her 2005 Chevy Cobalt and placed her under arrest.

She caused approximately $1,600 in damage to Eubanks including to his glasses and vehicle.