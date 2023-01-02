Woman and Child Killed in Crash

A woman and a child were killed in a crash in Southwest Kansas New Years Night.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2013 Kia Soul was parked in the eastbound lane of U.S. 54 Highway in Kiowa County with its lights off, possibly disabled. The was rear-ended by a 2018 Westar semi.

The driver of the car, identified as 40-year-old Adrienne Deal from Cheney, and an unidentified child were both killed. The driver of the semi was not hurt.

The crash happened at 8:33 Sunday night in Kiowa County on U.S. 54 Highway at milepost 11. or a quarter mile west of 37th Avenue.